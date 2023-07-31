Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP stock opened at $137.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.08%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

