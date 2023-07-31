FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 97 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE THG opened at $113.29 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.