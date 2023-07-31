PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

