Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

