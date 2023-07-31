FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

