Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,218 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after acquiring an additional 277,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after acquiring an additional 182,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

TDG stock opened at $885.13 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $900.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $845.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

