Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 52,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

