2,657 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.