Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $162.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

