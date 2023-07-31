MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays upped their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

Insider Activity

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.5 %

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $270.97 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

