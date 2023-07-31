Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 20,649 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 1,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of i3 Verticals worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $817.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

