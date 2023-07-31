Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 556.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 837,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 709,879 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

