FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,173 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 225,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $176.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.10. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.