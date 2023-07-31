Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $144,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 37,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.6 %

TTEK opened at $170.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.