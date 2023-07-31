Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00.

7/25/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $41.00.

7/5/2023 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

7/5/2023 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $66.00.

6/13/2023 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00.

6/5/2023 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,506. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.79%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240 in the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,769,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 156,333 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

