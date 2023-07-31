FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

