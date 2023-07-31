Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $390.67 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.98.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

