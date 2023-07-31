Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $14.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.12 million, a PE ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,228.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

