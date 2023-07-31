Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $96.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keros Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 342.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 593,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.08. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

