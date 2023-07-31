Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $42.55

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,323 shares of company stock worth $5,865,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

