89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $38.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,433 shares of company stock worth $894,737. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

89bio Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. 89bio has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

