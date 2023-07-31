GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after purchasing an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 803.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

