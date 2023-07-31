Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $47.63

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health by 115.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Free Report

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.