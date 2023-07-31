Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDCVF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

