Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $69.14

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

