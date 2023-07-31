Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAKE stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

