Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 176.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

