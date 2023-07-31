Weave Communications (WEAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $775.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.03. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,716,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,421,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $1,716,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,421,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,143 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

