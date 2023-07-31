Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 591.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 902.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.