Traeger (COOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Traeger Stock Performance

NYSE:COOK opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $537.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

