Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

