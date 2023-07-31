Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

