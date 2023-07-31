Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCRN opened at $25.59 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

