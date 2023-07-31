Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance
ETD stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $788.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
