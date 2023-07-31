Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $788.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $385,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

