Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 231,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

