InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Short Interest Update

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,126,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 1,618,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised InnoCare Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

InnoCare Pharma Stock Performance

InnoCare Pharma stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. InnoCare Pharma has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26.

InnoCare Pharma Company Profile

InnoCare Pharma Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops Orelabrutinib, an BTK inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia, r/r mantle cell lymphoma, r/r Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, r/r marginal zone lymphoma, r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)- MCD, r/r central nervous system lymphoma, combo w/MIL-62, systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, multiple sclerosis, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

