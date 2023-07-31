Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rises By 31.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 326,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,248 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

