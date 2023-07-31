Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Increases By 32.5%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GEGYF stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Genel Energy Company Profile
