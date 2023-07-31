Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $6.83 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $419.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBU. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.