Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 31.7% in July

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.