GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 296.5 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 8.6 %

OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $42.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

