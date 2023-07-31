GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 296.5 days.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 8.6 %
OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $42.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $45.26.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
