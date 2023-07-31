Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTHP opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
About Guided Therapeutics
