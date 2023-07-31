Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

