Sunoco (SUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUN opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

