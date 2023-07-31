Surmodics (SRDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Surmodics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $453.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surmodics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

