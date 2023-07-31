Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $76.35 on Monday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

