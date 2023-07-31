Hayward (HAYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hayward Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.32 on Monday. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Institutional Trading of Hayward
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $165,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hayward by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.
