SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SITE opened at $170.19 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.30.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

