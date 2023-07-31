Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.