Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

